Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Helgeland Sparebank has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

About Helgeland Sparebank

Helgeland Sparebank provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

