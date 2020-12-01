Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $201.99 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 29.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

