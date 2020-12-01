Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83, a PEG ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

