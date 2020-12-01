Head to Head Survey: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 10.29% 14.44% 5.78%

8.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TIM and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIM and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.44 $917.85 million $1.03 12.17 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.15 $571.06 million $0.41 11.90

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

