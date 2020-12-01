Head-To-Head Contrast: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) vs. Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fitbit and Super Micro Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fitbit presently has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Fitbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Fitbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fitbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fitbit and Super Micro Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.43 billion 1.23 -$320.71 million ($0.81) -8.86 Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.44 $84.31 million $2.46 11.47

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -19.69% -43.42% -17.55% Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95%

Risk & Volatility

Fitbit has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Fitbit on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Care, a connected health platform for health plans, employers, and health systems. In addition, the company provides Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service that uses the data of users to deliver actionable guidance and coaching to help users achieve their health and fitness goals, as well as includes Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. It sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. Fitbit, Inc. has a collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute and Stanford Medicine to study the role of wearables to detect, track, and contain infectious diseases, such as COVID-19.; and partnership with Solera Health to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

