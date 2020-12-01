Head-To-Head Analysis: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.78 $61.60 million $1.12 15.10 AMTD International $154.96 million 9.90 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

