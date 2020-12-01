HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

HD Supply stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.