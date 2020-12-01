HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

