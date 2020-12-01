Haywood Securities Raises Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$5.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

WCP opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at C$6,002,056.61. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

