GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.38 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

