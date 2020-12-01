GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GHG opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

