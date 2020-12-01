Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,579 shares of company stock valued at $654,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

