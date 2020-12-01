GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOCO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price (up from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) alerts:

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 122.35 ($1.60) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.86. GoCo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of $442.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.31.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.