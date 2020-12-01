Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genfit in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genfit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GNFT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

