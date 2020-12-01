Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

GTH opened at $13.68 on Friday. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

