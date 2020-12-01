FY2021 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $214.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.