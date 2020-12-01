FY2021 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $9.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.