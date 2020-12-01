FY2021 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

