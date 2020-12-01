FY2021 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

