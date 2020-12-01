FY2021 Earnings Estimate for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.95.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

