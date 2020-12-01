FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of SHECY opened at $41.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.05.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

