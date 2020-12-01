Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,974 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Future plc (FUTR.L) stock opened at GBX 1,695.27 ($22.15) on Friday. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,968.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.61%.

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

