Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,105 by Analysts at Barclays

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FUTR opened at GBX 1,695.27 ($22.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,968.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,562.48. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.61%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

