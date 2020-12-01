Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 92.9% in November

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BHAT opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.