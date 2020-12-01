Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.48 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $139.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5,030.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 51.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,669 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

