FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,555. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

