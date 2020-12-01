Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611,739 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 59,323 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.50% of Foot Locker worth $86,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 17.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Foot Locker by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

