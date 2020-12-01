Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,363 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Flowserve worth $21,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $16,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 835.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $13,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flowserve by 157.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 215,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

