FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FLIR Systems worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,596,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

