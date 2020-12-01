Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

