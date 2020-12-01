First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,847.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RDVY opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after buying an additional 1,205,151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

