First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $528.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.43. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $577.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

