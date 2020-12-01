Financial Survey: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) vs. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

This table compares Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impala Platinum and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 1.85 $1.03 billion $1.23 8.47 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.87 $11.59 million $0.20 41.40

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.