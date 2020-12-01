Financial Survey: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 29.38% 4.89% 1.60% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

9.4% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for America First Multifamily Investors and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $62.30 million 4.00 $30.49 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $4.59 million 27.07 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Risk & Volatility

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Bit Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 76 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 66 residential properties comprising a total of 10,871 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.