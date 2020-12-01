Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 819,242 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.63% of TransMedics Group worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

