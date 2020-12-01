Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,313 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fortis worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $280,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

