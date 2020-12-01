Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Voya Financial stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

