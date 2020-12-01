Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 138,025 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,025 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.