Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,441 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Myriad Genetics worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

