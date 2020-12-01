Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Exponent by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $655,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,116.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $13,223,941 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

