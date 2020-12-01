Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 403.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.