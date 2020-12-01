Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 576.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

