Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,210 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,822 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 348.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 643.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,966 shares of company stock valued at $859,840. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

