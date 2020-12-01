Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,803,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

