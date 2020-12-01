Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 19,928 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

