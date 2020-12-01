Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.30% of SI-BONE worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $3,930,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 253.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,599.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

