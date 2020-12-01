Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5,550.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,598,372 shares of company stock valued at $208,731,194 over the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

