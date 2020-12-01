Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Papa John’s International worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

PZZA stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 229.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

