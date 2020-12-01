Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.36% of EVERTEC worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 219,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 136.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 98.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 162,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 319.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

