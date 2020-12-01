Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,927 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.