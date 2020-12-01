Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

